Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-41) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (30-34) on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -9.5 232.5 -375 +300

Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (67.5%)

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Hawks are 31-33-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 63 games, with 22 wins against the spread.

Hawks games have gone over the total 37 times out of 63 chances this season.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 55.6% of the time (35 out of 63 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in away games (17-16-0) than it has at home (14-17-0).

In terms of point totals, the Hawks hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 19 times in 31 opportunities this season (61.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 33 opportunities (54.5%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (12-18-0) than at home (10-23-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less often at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than away (17 of 30, 56.7%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 23.8 points, 3.1 boards and 11.5 assists, shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson averages 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 31.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 56.1% from the field.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. provides the 76ers 15.1 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The 76ers are getting 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

Andre Drummond averages 7.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the field.

