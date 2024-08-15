2024 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Hawaii 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 Delaware State Aug. 25 W 35-14 Rainbow Warriors (-39.5) 53.5 1 UCLA Aug. 31 L 16-13 Bruins (-14.5) 52.5 3 @ Sam Houston Sept. 14 - Bearkats (-3.5) 52.5 4 Northern Iowa Sept. 22 - - - 6 @ San Diego State Oct. 5 - - - 7 Boise State Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Washington State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Hawaii Last Game

The Rainbow Warriors, in their most recent outing, were beaten by the UCLA Bruins 16-13. In that game against the Bruins, Brayden Schager had 227 yards on 25-of-42 passing (59.5%) for the Warriors, with one touchdown and two interceptions. In the ground game, Lucas Borrow took one carry for 19 yards (19.0 yards per carry). Pofele Ashlock accumulated nine catches for 112 yards (12.4 per catch) and one touchdown against the Bruins.

Hawaii Betting Insights

Hawaii has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

