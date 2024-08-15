menu item
NCAAF

2024 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Hawaii 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0Delaware StateAug. 25W 35-14Rainbow Warriors (-39.5)53.5
1UCLAAug. 31L 16-13Bruins (-14.5)52.5
3@ Sam HoustonSept. 14-Bearkats (-3.5)52.5
4Northern IowaSept. 22---
6@ San Diego StateOct. 5---
7Boise StateOct. 12---
8@ Washington StateOct. 19---
Hawaii Last Game

The Rainbow Warriors, in their most recent outing, were beaten by the UCLA Bruins 16-13. In that game against the Bruins, Brayden Schager had 227 yards on 25-of-42 passing (59.5%) for the Warriors, with one touchdown and two interceptions. In the ground game, Lucas Borrow took one carry for 19 yards (19.0 yards per carry). Pofele Ashlock accumulated nine catches for 112 yards (12.4 per catch) and one touchdown against the Bruins.

Hawaii Betting Insights

  • Hawaii has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
