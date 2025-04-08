Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are playing the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (3-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and CHSN+

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-198) | CHW: (+166)

CLE: (-198) | CHW: (+166) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

CLE: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 0-0, 3.18 ERA

The Guardians will call on Ben Lively (0-1) versus the White Sox and Shane Smith. Lively has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Lively has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Smith has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Smith start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (66.6%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Guardians, Chicago is the underdog at +166, and Cleveland is -198 playing at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +112 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -134.

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Guardians-White Sox on April 8, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

Cleveland has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -198.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in five of their nine games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won two of the nine games they were the moneyline underdog this season (22.2%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The White Sox have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-1).

The White Sox have collected a 5-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.438) and total hits (eight) this season. He's batting .320 batting average while slugging .880.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 32nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .258 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .645 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in the majors.

Manzardo enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Steven Kwan has hit one homer with a team-high .471 SLG this season.

Kwan heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two walks.

Carlos Santana has been key for Cleveland with nine hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has totaled nine hits with a .333 on-base percentage and a .484 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .290.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Nick Maton has two home runs and four walks while batting .150. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Matt Thaiss is hitting .250 with a double and five walks.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .280 with a double and a home run.

