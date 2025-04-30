Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (16-13) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-17)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and MNNT

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-192) | MIN: -1.5 (+158)

CLE: +1.5 (-192) | MIN: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Lively (Guardians) - 1-2, 4.40 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 2-2, 4.07 ERA

The Guardians will look to Edward Lively (1-2) against the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2). When Lively starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Lively's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Twins have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Richardson's starts. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Richardson start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.3%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

The Guardians vs Twins moneyline has Cleveland as a -116 favorite, while Minnesota is a -102 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Twins are +158 to cover, while the Guardians are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Twins game on May 1, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 8-2 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 28 opportunities.

The Guardians are 12-16-0 against the spread in their 28 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have put together a 1-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 14.3% of those games).

Minnesota has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-15-3).

The Twins have put together a 15-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland OPS (.865) this season. He has a .333 batting average, an on-base percentage of .382, and a slugging percentage of .482.

He is eighth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Jose Ramirez has four doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying batters, he is 72nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland with 20 hits. He is batting .227 this season and 12 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Manzardo enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Gabriel Arias has four home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Arias has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles and an RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France has a .345 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .267.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 80th in slugging.

France enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Byron Buxton leads his team with 25 hits. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .274.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 95th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is batting .223 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .257 with seven doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/19/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

