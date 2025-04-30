Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1
The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.
Guardians vs Twins Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (16-13) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-17)
- Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and MNNT
Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | MIN: (-102)
- Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-192) | MIN: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Edward Lively (Guardians) - 1-2, 4.40 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 2-2, 4.07 ERA
The Guardians will look to Edward Lively (1-2) against the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2). When Lively starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Lively's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Twins have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Richardson's starts. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Richardson start this season -- they lost.
Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Twins win (52.3%)
Guardians vs Twins Moneyline
- The Guardians vs Twins moneyline has Cleveland as a -116 favorite, while Minnesota is a -102 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Twins are +158 to cover, while the Guardians are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Guardians vs Twins Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Twins game on May 1, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those contests.
- Cleveland has a record of 8-2 when favored by -116 or more this year.
- The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 28 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 12-16-0 against the spread in their 28 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Twins have put together a 1-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 14.3% of those games).
- Minnesota has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-15-3).
- The Twins have put together a 15-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Steven Kwan leads Cleveland OPS (.865) this season. He has a .333 batting average, an on-base percentage of .382, and a slugging percentage of .482.
- He is eighth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Jose Ramirez has four doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 72nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland with 20 hits. He is batting .227 this season and 12 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Manzardo enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
- Gabriel Arias has four home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.
- Arias has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles and an RBI.
Twins Player Leaders
- Ty France has a .345 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .267.
- Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 80th in slugging.
- France enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
- Byron Buxton leads his team with 25 hits. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .274.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 95th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.
- Trevor Larnach is batting .223 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .257 with seven doubles, a home run and nine walks.
Guardians vs Twins Head to Head
- 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/19/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/18/2024: 11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
