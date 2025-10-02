Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 3 on Oct. 2
Odds updated as of 2:13 p.m.
The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Detroit Tigers in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Tigers Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (88-74) vs. Detroit Tigers (87-75)
- Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
- Time: 3:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: ABC
Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-132) | DET: (+112)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 7-7, 4.30 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 8-15, 4.64 ERA
The probable pitchers are Slade Cecconi (7-7, 4.30 ERA) for the Guardians and Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA) for the Tigers. Cecconi and his team have a record of 13-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Cecconi's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 10-19-0 ATS in Flaherty's 29 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have a 2-6 record in Flaherty's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (57.2%)
Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Guardians, Detroit is the underdog at +112, and Cleveland is -132 playing at home.
Guardians vs Tigers Spread
- The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Guardians are +168 to cover, and the Tigers are -205.
Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under
- The over/under for Guardians-Tigers on Oct. 2 is 7. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!
Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Guardians have won in 45, or 64.3%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Cleveland has won 25 of 35 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 160 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Guardians are 87-73-0 against the spread in their 160 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have won 22 of the 45 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.9%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Detroit has gone 8-11 (42.1%).
- The Tigers have played in 157 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-72-7).
- The Tigers have a 71-86-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.2% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 168 hits and an OBP of .360 this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .503.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Steven Kwan has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .272 this season and slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Kyle Manzardo has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.313/.455.
- Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 100 hits, an OBP of .269 plus a slugging percentage of .359.
- Martinez enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a walk.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres has put up an on-base percentage of .358, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .256 and slugging .387.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 118th in slugging.
- Riley Greene paces his team with 155 hits and has a club-best .493 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while batting .240.
- Zach McKinstry is batting .259 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head
- 10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!