Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 3 on Oct. 2

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Detroit Tigers in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (88-74) vs. Detroit Tigers (87-75)

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025 Time: 3:08 p.m. ET

3:08 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ABC

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-132) | DET: (+112)

CLE: (-132) | DET: (+112) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205)

CLE: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 7-7, 4.30 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 8-15, 4.64 ERA

The probable pitchers are Slade Cecconi (7-7, 4.30 ERA) for the Guardians and Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA) for the Tigers. Cecconi and his team have a record of 13-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Cecconi's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 10-19-0 ATS in Flaherty's 29 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have a 2-6 record in Flaherty's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.2%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Guardians, Detroit is the underdog at +112, and Cleveland is -132 playing at home.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Guardians are +168 to cover, and the Tigers are -205.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Tigers on Oct. 2 is 7. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 45, or 64.3%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cleveland has won 25 of 35 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 160 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 87-73-0 against the spread in their 160 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 22 of the 45 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.9%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Detroit has gone 8-11 (42.1%).

The Tigers have played in 157 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-72-7).

The Tigers have a 71-86-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.2% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 168 hits and an OBP of .360 this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .503.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .272 this season and slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Kyle Manzardo has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.313/.455.

Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 100 hits, an OBP of .269 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Martinez enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a walk.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has put up an on-base percentage of .358, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .256 and slugging .387.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 118th in slugging.

Riley Greene paces his team with 155 hits and has a club-best .493 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while batting .240.

Zach McKinstry is batting .259 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

