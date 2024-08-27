Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (75-57) vs. Kansas City Royals (74-58)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-162) | KC: (+136)

CLE: (-162) | KC: (+136) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156)

CLE: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-6, 5.13 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 7-6, 3.47 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Gavin Williams (2-6, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.47 ERA). Williams and his team are 2-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Williams' team has been victorious in 28.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-5. The Royals have gone 9-13-0 ATS in Lorenzen's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 5-7 in Lorenzen's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (59.8%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -162 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +130 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -156.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Guardians-Royals on August 27, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (65.8%) in those contests.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 11 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 130 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 67-63-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 30-30 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Kansas City has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Royals have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-65-1).

The Royals have a 72-57-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 140 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .539. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 27th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Josh Naylor is hitting .234 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .302 with 39 walks and 74 runs scored.

Kwan has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Andres Gimenez is batting .249 with a .301 OBP and 51 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Gimenez has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a walk and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .399, a slugging percentage of .615, and has 182 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .347).

He ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Witt enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .261. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 37 walks while batting .282.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .238 with 23 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

8/26/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2024: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/6/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/4/2024: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2023: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/19/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.