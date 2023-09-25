Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

The Tuesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (74-83) vs. Cincinnati Reds (80-77)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-184) | CIN: -1.5 (+152)

CLE: +1.5 (-184) | CIN: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Guardians) - 8-14, 4.70 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-6, 4.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Lucas Giolito (8-14) to the mound, while Greene (4-6) will answer the bell for the Reds. Giolito's team is 15-16-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Giolito starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-7. The Reds have a 9-11-0 record against the spread in Greene's starts. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Greene's starts this season, and they went 6-7 in those games.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.3%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

The Guardians vs Reds moneyline has Cleveland as a -112 favorite, while Cincinnati is a -104 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Reds are +152 to cover, while the Guardians are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Reds game on September 26 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 39, or 52.7%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 35 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 153 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 80-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have a 56-58 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.1% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 52-58 record (winning 47.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times this season for a 77-78-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 91-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 58% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 165 hits and an OBP of .353, both of which rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.376) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 42nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Josh Naylor has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .494 this season.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 136 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .456. Both lead the Reds. He's batting .270.

He is 48th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

TJ Friedl has racked up 132 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is currently 23rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan India has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks while batting .242.

Jake Fraley has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .259.

Guardians vs. Reds Head to Head

8/16/2023: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/15/2023: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

