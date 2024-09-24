Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (90-67) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-81)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-184) | CIN: (+154)

CLE: (-184) | CIN: (+154) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138)

CLE: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 11-8, 3.56 ERA vs Carson Spiers (Reds) - 5-6, 5.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (11-8) for the Guardians and Carson Spiers (5-6) for the Reds. Bibee's team is 18-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-6). The Reds are 4-4-0 against the spread when Spiers starts. The Reds have a 2-2 record in Spiers' four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (55.3%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Reds, Cleveland is the favorite at -184, and Cincinnati is +154 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +115 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -138.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Reds game on Sept. 24 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 61 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 9-6 when favored by -184 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 155 opportunities.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 83-72-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've finished 38-44 in those games.

Cincinnati has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Reds have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-72-7).

The Reds have put together an 85-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.3% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 166 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .520, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 26 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 43rd.

Andres Gimenez has collected 146 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.

Gimenez takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Lane Thomas is batting .241 with a .314 OBP and 60 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .476 and has 156 hits, both team-best figures for the Reds. He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 54th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .229. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average ranks 116th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Jonathan India a has .353 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .262 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Guardians vs Reds Head to Head

6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2023: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/15/2023: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

