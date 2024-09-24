Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24
Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.
The Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Reds Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (90-67) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-81)
- Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: BSGL
Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-184) | CIN: (+154)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 11-8, 3.56 ERA vs Carson Spiers (Reds) - 5-6, 5.40 ERA
The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (11-8) for the Guardians and Carson Spiers (5-6) for the Reds. Bibee's team is 18-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-6). The Reds are 4-4-0 against the spread when Spiers starts. The Reds have a 2-2 record in Spiers' four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (55.3%)
Guardians vs Reds Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Reds, Cleveland is the favorite at -184, and Cincinnati is +154 playing on the road.
Guardians vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +115 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -138.
Guardians vs Reds Over/Under
- The over/under for the Guardians versus Reds game on Sept. 24 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Guardians have come away with 61 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 9-6 when favored by -184 or more this year.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 155 opportunities.
- In 155 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 83-72-0 against the spread.
- The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've finished 38-44 in those games.
- Cincinnati has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.
- The Reds have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-72-7).
- The Reds have put together an 85-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.3% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has 166 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .520, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .331.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor has 26 doubles, 31 home runs and 56 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 43rd.
- Andres Gimenez has collected 146 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.
- Gimenez takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
- Lane Thomas is batting .241 with a .314 OBP and 60 RBI for Cleveland this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .476 and has 156 hits, both team-best figures for the Reds. He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 54th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer has 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .229. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- His batting average ranks 116th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 76th in slugging.
- Jonathan India a has .353 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.
- Tyler Stephenson is hitting .262 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
Guardians vs Reds Head to Head
- 6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/27/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/26/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/16/2023: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/15/2023: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
