Guardians vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs Pirates Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (51-46) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (50-47)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SportsNet PT

Guardians vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | PIT: +1.5 (-205)

CLE: -1.5 (+168) | PIT: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Guardians vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 9-3, 3.49 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen and the Pirates will counter with Braxton Ashcraft (9-3, 3.49 ERA). In 28 games he pitched with a spread last season, Allen and his team finished with a 15-13-0 record ATS. Allen appeared in 12 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 8-4 in those contests. When Ashcraft starts, the Pirates have gone 12-7-0 against the spread. The Pirates have a 2-2 record in Ashcraft's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (57.1%)

Guardians vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -130 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Pirates are -205 to cover, and the Guardians are +168.

Guardians vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Pirates contest on July 18, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

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Guardians vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 26, or 54.2%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 46-46-0 against the spread in their 92 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 42 total times this season. They've finished 18-24 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-38-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 49-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by 24 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 42nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Rocchio has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 83 hits and an OBP of .345 this season. He's batting .278 and slugging .448.

Among qualified hitters, he is 38th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .282 this season.

Kwan takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Travis Bazzana has been key for Cleveland with 58 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an on-base percentage of .400, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .283 and slugging .477.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 27th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has collected 88 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying players, he is 91st in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn paces the Pirates with 88 hits.

Nick Gonzales' .391 slugging percentage leads his team.

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