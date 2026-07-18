France vs England First Goalscorer Odds & Prediction World Cup 2026 Third-Place

France vs England: First Goalscorer Odds & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Third-Place
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🥇 WORLD CUP 2026 · THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF · FIRST GOALSCORER · TODAY
France vs England · Today, Saturday July 18 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami · FOX
France vs England: First Goalscorer Odds & Best Bets
Who breaks the deadlock · Full board · All odds FanDuel
Mbappé +310 · Kane +500 · Mateta +500
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · MBAPPÉ'S +310 IS COMFORTABLY THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, STILL CHASING THE GOLDEN BOOT OUTRIGHT · KANE AND MATETA ARE TIED FOR SECOND AT +500 · NOTE: WILLIAM SALIBA STILL APPEARS ON THIS BOARD AT +3500 DESPITE BEING CONFIRMED OUT WITH A BACK INJURY — DO NOT BET HIM
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇫🇷 France vs England 🏴 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX
Deschamps' final match in charge · Golden Boot on the line for Mbappé
🥉 Bronze Final
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Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market
Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. William Saliba is confirmed out with a back injury despite still appearing on this board; any price attached to his name should be ignored entirely.
📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview
Kylian Mbappé's +310 is comfortably the shortest price on this board — no other player is within 190 points of him. That's a direct reflection of both his individual quality and his genuine motivation: tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals for the Golden Boot, and with Messi's tournament already finished, this is Mbappé's last realistic chance to pull ahead outright.
Behind him, Harry Kane and Jean-Philippe Mateta are tied at +500 as the clearest next options — Kane carries the same Golden Boot incentive at 6 goals, while Mateta is a live rotation candidate for France given the expected squad shuffle. No Goalscorer, meaning the match stays scoreless through 90 minutes, sits at +2500 — a genuine longshot given how loosely third-place playoffs tend to play out with rotated defenses on both sides.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
Kylian Mbappé ST · France · Captain
Board's shortest price by a wide margin · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+310
Harry Kane ST · England · Captain
Own Golden Boot incentive at 6 goals
+500
Jean-Philippe Mateta FW · France
Tied with Kane, live rotation option
+500
Marcus Thuram FW · France
Rotation option, proven finisher
+550
Ousmane Dembélé RW · France
Reigning Ballon d'Or winner
+600
Ivan Toney ST · England
Live rotation option up top
+700
Ollie Watkins ST · England
Genuine value if Kane is rested
+750
Michael Olise · Désiré Doué · Bradley Barcola FW/CAM · France
Tied, all genuine rotation candidates
+800
Rayan Cherki AM · France
A common thread across predicted lineups
+850
Jude Bellingham AM · England
Tied for England's team lead with 6 goals
+950
Maghnes Akliouche FW · France
Fresh-legs rotation option
+1000
Marcus Rashford · Anthony Gordon FW · England
Tied, wide rotation options
+1300
Bukayo Saka · Morgan Rogers · Noni Madueke FW/AM · England
Wide and attacking-midfield rotation options
+1400 / +1500 / +1500
No Goalscorer
Neither side scores in the first 90 minutes
+2500
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today
⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Board's Shortest Price By A Wide Margin
Kylian Mbappé — First Goalscorer
190+ points clear of the field
+310
$10→$41
Tied with Messi for the Golden Boot lead, and genuinely motivated to break that tie with a goal today since Messi's tournament is finished. No player in this match is remotely as likely to be the one who breaks the deadlock.
Verdict · Confirmed +310, board favorite by a wide margin · 2 units
The clearest single-name pick on this board.
⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Own Golden Boot Business
Harry Kane — First Goalscorer
Tied for second-shortest price
+500
$10→$60
Carries genuine individual motivation of his own at 6 goals for the tournament, but confirm his starting status first given real rotation risk after a heavy workload.
Verdict · Confirmed +500, tied for second · 1 unit
Confirm the lineup before betting.
⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Rotation Value
Jean-Philippe Mateta — First Goalscorer
Tied with Kane, live starting candidate
+500
$10→$60
A proven finisher genuinely live to start given France's expected rotation around Mbappé — the same price as Kane, without the same starting-lineup uncertainty.
Verdict · Confirmed +500, strong value depth pick · 1 unit
A cleaner path to a starting role than Kane right now.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs England · Today 5PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé
Board's shortest price by a wide margin · 2 units
+310
⭐⭐ Harry Kane
Confirm the lineup first · 1 unit
+500
⭐ Jean-Philippe Mateta
Genuine rotation value · 1 unit
+500
🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes
Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime
Bigger payouts for the same core read
Mbappé's anytime price is -140 versus +310 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the most likely goalscorer.
The Trade-Off
Only one winner per match, no partial credit
Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats.
⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. William Saliba is confirmed out — ignore his listed price. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe +310 · Harry Kane +500 · Jean-Philippe Mateta +500 · Marcus Thuram +550 · Ousmane Dembele +600 · Ivan Toney +700 · Ollie Watkins +750 · Michael Olise +800 · Desire Doue +800 · Bradley Barcola +800 · Rayan Cherki +850 · Jude Bellingham +950 · Maghnes Akliouche +1000 · Marcus Rashford +1300 · Anthony Gordon +1300 · Bukayo Saka +1400 · Morgan Rogers +1500 · Noni Madueke +1500 · No Goalscorer +2500 · William Saliba is confirmed OUT with a back injury despite appearing on this board at +3500 — do not bet him · Kane's starting status carries genuine rotation risk · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Today, Saturday July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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