France vs England First Goalscorer Odds & Prediction World Cup 2026 Third-Place

Who breaks the deadlock · Full board · All odds FanDuel

⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · MBAPPÉ'S +310 IS COMFORTABLY THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, STILL CHASING THE GOLDEN BOOT OUTRIGHT · KANE AND MATETA ARE TIED FOR SECOND AT +500 · NOTE: WILLIAM SALIBA STILL APPEARS ON THIS BOARD AT +3500 DESPITE BEING CONFIRMED OUT WITH A BACK INJURY — DO NOT BET HIM

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX Deschamps' final match in charge · Golden Boot on the line for Mbappé 🥉 Bronze Final

⚠️ Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. William Saliba is confirmed out with a back injury despite still appearing on this board; any price attached to his name should be ignored entirely.

📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview

Kylian Mbappé's +310 is comfortably the shortest price on this board — no other player is within 190 points of him. That's a direct reflection of both his individual quality and his genuine motivation: tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals for the Golden Boot, and with Messi's tournament already finished, this is Mbappé's last realistic chance to pull ahead outright.

Behind him, Harry Kane and Jean-Philippe Mateta are tied at +500 as the clearest next options — Kane carries the same Golden Boot incentive at 6 goals, while Mateta is a live rotation candidate for France given the expected squad shuffle. No Goalscorer, meaning the match stays scoreless through 90 minutes, sits at +2500 — a genuine longshot given how loosely third-place playoffs tend to play out with rotated defenses on both sides.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today Kylian Mbappé ST · France · Captain Board's shortest price by a wide margin · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +310 Harry Kane ST · England · Captain Own Golden Boot incentive at 6 goals +500 Jean-Philippe Mateta FW · France Tied with Kane, live rotation option +500 Marcus Thuram FW · France Rotation option, proven finisher +550 Ousmane Dembélé RW · France Reigning Ballon d'Or winner +600 Ivan Toney ST · England Live rotation option up top +700 Ollie Watkins ST · England Genuine value if Kane is rested +750 Michael Olise · Désiré Doué · Bradley Barcola FW/CAM · France Tied, all genuine rotation candidates +800 Rayan Cherki AM · France A common thread across predicted lineups +850 Jude Bellingham AM · England Tied for England's team lead with 6 goals +950 Maghnes Akliouche FW · France Fresh-legs rotation option +1000 Marcus Rashford · Anthony Gordon FW · England Tied, wide rotation options +1300 Bukayo Saka · Morgan Rogers · Noni Madueke FW/AM · England Wide and attacking-midfield rotation options +1400 / +1500 / +1500 No Goalscorer Neither side scores in the first 90 minutes +2500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Board's Shortest Price By A Wide Margin Kylian Mbappé — First Goalscorer 190+ points clear of the field +310 $10→$41 Tied with Messi for the Golden Boot lead, and genuinely motivated to break that tie with a goal today since Messi's tournament is finished. No player in this match is remotely as likely to be the one who breaks the deadlock. Verdict · Confirmed +310, board favorite by a wide margin · 2 units The clearest single-name pick on this board. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Own Golden Boot Business Harry Kane — First Goalscorer Tied for second-shortest price +500 $10→$60 Carries genuine individual motivation of his own at 6 goals for the tournament, but confirm his starting status first given real rotation risk after a heavy workload. Verdict · Confirmed +500, tied for second · 1 unit Confirm the lineup before betting. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Rotation Value Jean-Philippe Mateta — First Goalscorer Tied with Kane, live starting candidate +500 $10→$60 A proven finisher genuinely live to start given France's expected rotation around Mbappé — the same price as Kane, without the same starting-lineup uncertainty. Verdict · Confirmed +500, strong value depth pick · 1 unit A cleaner path to a starting role than Kane right now.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs England · Today 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé Board's shortest price by a wide margin · 2 units +310 ⭐⭐ Harry Kane Confirm the lineup first · 1 unit +500 ⭐ Jean-Philippe Mateta Genuine rotation value · 1 unit +500

🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime Bigger payouts for the same core read Mbappé's anytime price is -140 versus +310 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the most likely goalscorer. The Trade-Off Only one winner per match, no partial credit Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats. ⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. William Saliba is confirmed out — ignore his listed price. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs England First Goalscorer · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET Bet First Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Mbappé +310 · Kane +500 · Mateta +500

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe +310 · Harry Kane +500 · Jean-Philippe Mateta +500 · Marcus Thuram +550 · Ousmane Dembele +600 · Ivan Toney +700 · Ollie Watkins +750 · Michael Olise +800 · Desire Doue +800 · Bradley Barcola +800 · Rayan Cherki +850 · Jude Bellingham +950 · Maghnes Akliouche +1000 · Marcus Rashford +1300 · Anthony Gordon +1300 · Bukayo Saka +1400 · Morgan Rogers +1500 · Noni Madueke +1500 · No Goalscorer +2500 · William Saliba is confirmed OUT with a back injury despite appearing on this board at +3500 — do not bet him · Kane's starting status carries genuine rotation risk · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Today, Saturday July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER