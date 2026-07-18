France vs England Prop Bet Guide: Best Prop Bets Today World Cup Third-Place July 18

France -215 To Finish Third · Mbappé Anytime -140 · BTTS Yes -260

How each market works · Our top picks · All odds FanDuel

⚡ A DEAD-RUBBER MATCH WITH REAL SUBPLOTS: MBAPPÉ'S GOLDEN BOOT CHASE, DESCHAMPS' FINAL MATCH IN CHARGE, AND HEAVY ROTATION EXPECTED ON BOTH SIDES · WILLIAM SALIBA CONFIRMED OUT FOR FRANCE, REECE JAMES A DOUBT FOR ENGLAND · KICKOFF 5PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX Deschamps' final match in charge of France · Golden Boot on the line for Mbappé 🥉 Bronze Final

This guide walks through every major FanDuel market for today's third-place playoff, explains how each one settles, and highlights our top picks along the way. Dead rubbers like this one tend to run looser than earlier knockout rounds — expect more goals and more chances than the tight, cagey football that decided the semifinals.

1️⃣ Moneyline & To Finish Third — Who Wins?

How it works: The 3-way moneyline covers only the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. "To Finish Third" covers who wins across regulation, extra time, and penalties if needed. 3-Way Moneyline (90 min) FRA -120 / Draw +300 / ENG +280 To Finish Third (reg + ET + pens) FRA -215 / ENG +172

✅ Our Pick: France To Finish Third (-215) Even without Saliba, France's overall attacking depth and Mbappé's individual motivation give them a clear edge.

2️⃣ Anytime & First Goalscorer — Who Scores?

How it works: Anytime Goalscorer pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time. This board is unusually deep for both teams given the expected rotation — lots of names to choose from. Mbappé · Kane -140 · +120 Mateta · Thuram · Toney · Watkins +135 · +140 · +180 · +185 Dembélé · Olise · Bellingham +165 · +200 · +240

✅ Our Pick: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer (-140) The only outright favorite on this entire board — tied with Messi for the Golden Boot and genuinely motivated to pull ahead outright.

💡 Value Angle: Ollie Watkins A genuine hedge if Kane's heavy tournament workload results in a rest — Watkins is the direct beneficiary at a reasonable price.

3️⃣ Both Teams to Score — How Many Goals?

How it works: A simple yes/no question — does each side find the net at least once during the 90 minutes? Third-place playoffs tend to run looser than earlier rounds given expected rotation on both sides. Both Teams to Score: Yes / No -260 / +194

✅ Our Pick: Both Teams to Score Yes (-260) Heavily favored, and it lines up with everything else about this matchup — rotated defenses, motivated attackers, and a dead-rubber setting that rarely produces defensive discipline.

4️⃣ Correct Score — The Big-Payout Market

How it works: You're picking the exact final score after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Biggest payouts, lowest hit rate — treat it as a smaller stake even on your best-supported pick. France 1-0 / Draw 0-0 / England 0-1 +1100 / +2200 / +1900 Draw 1-1 & France 2-1 ⭐ (tied shortest) +750 each France 2-0 / England 0-2 +1200 / +2700

✅ Our Pick: France 2-1 (+750) The only price at the top of the grid consistent with a France win, Over 2.5 goals, and Both Teams to Score all landing together — a genuinely internally consistent single-bet pick.

📋 Full Goalscorer Reference Board

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min Only Mbappé · Kane -140 · +120 Mateta · Thuram · Dembélé +135 · +140 · +165 Toney · Watkins · Olise +180 · +185 · +200 Barcola · Doué · Cherki · Bellingham +220 · +220 · +230 · +240

📊 Guide Summary — Building A Ticket Safest Single Bet Both Teams to Score Yes (-260) Heavily favored and consistent with everything else about this rotated, dead-rubber matchup. Best Narrative-Backed Pick Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer (-140) Genuine Golden Boot motivation on top of already being the board's best pure finisher. Best Value Prop Ollie Watkins Anytime Goalscorer (+185) A live hedge if Kane's heavy workload results in a rest. ⚠️ Correct score and goalscorer markets settle on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. William Saliba is confirmed out — do not bet him. Confirm Kane's status before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs England · Today · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium Bet All Markets on FanDuel Now France -215 · Mbappé anytime -140 · Correct score 2-1 +750

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -120 / Draw +300 / England +280 · To Finish Third (reg+ET+pens): France -215 / England +172 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappé -140, Kane +120, Mateta +135, Thuram +140, Dembélé +165, Toney +180, Watkins +185, Olise +200, Barcola +220, Doué +220, Cherki +230, Bellingham +240 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +1100, Draw 0-0 +2200, England 0-1 +1900, France 2-0 +1200, Draw 1-1 +750, England 0-2 +2700, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1000, England 1-2 +1200 · BTTS Yes -260 / No +194 · William Saliba confirmed out for France with a back injury · Reece James a doubt for England · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Today, Saturday July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER