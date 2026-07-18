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France vs England Prop Bet Guide: Best Prop Bets Today World Cup Third-Place July 18

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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France vs England Prop Bet Guide: Best Prop Bets Today World Cup Third-Place July 18
France vs England: Prop Bet Guide & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Third-Place
📖
📖 WORLD CUP 2026 · THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF · PROP BET GUIDE · TODAY
France vs England · Today, Saturday July 18 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami · FOX

France vs England: Prop Bet Guide & Best Bets

How each market works · Our top picks · All odds FanDuel

France -215 To Finish Third · Mbappé Anytime -140 · BTTS Yes -260
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ A DEAD-RUBBER MATCH WITH REAL SUBPLOTS: MBAPPÉ'S GOLDEN BOOT CHASE, DESCHAMPS' FINAL MATCH IN CHARGE, AND HEAVY ROTATION EXPECTED ON BOTH SIDES · WILLIAM SALIBA CONFIRMED OUT FOR FRANCE, REECE JAMES A DOUBT FOR ENGLAND · KICKOFF 5PM ET TODAY
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇫🇷 France vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX
Deschamps' final match in charge of France · Golden Boot on the line for Mbappé
🥉 Bronze Final

This guide walks through every major FanDuel market for today's third-place playoff, explains how each one settles, and highlights our top picks along the way. Dead rubbers like this one tend to run looser than earlier knockout rounds — expect more goals and more chances than the tight, cagey football that decided the semifinals.

1️⃣ Moneyline & To Finish Third — Who Wins?

How it works: The 3-way moneyline covers only the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. "To Finish Third" covers who wins across regulation, extra time, and penalties if needed.

3-Way Moneyline (90 min)
FRA -120 / Draw +300 / ENG +280
To Finish Third (reg + ET + pens)
FRA -215 / ENG +172
✅ Our Pick: France To Finish Third (-215)

Even without Saliba, France's overall attacking depth and Mbappé's individual motivation give them a clear edge.

2️⃣ Anytime & First Goalscorer — Who Scores?

How it works: Anytime Goalscorer pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time. This board is unusually deep for both teams given the expected rotation — lots of names to choose from.

Mbappé · Kane
-140 · +120
Mateta · Thuram · Toney · Watkins
+135 · +140 · +180 · +185
Dembélé · Olise · Bellingham
+165 · +200 · +240
✅ Our Pick: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer (-140)

The only outright favorite on this entire board — tied with Messi for the Golden Boot and genuinely motivated to pull ahead outright.

💡 Value Angle: Ollie Watkins

A genuine hedge if Kane's heavy tournament workload results in a rest — Watkins is the direct beneficiary at a reasonable price.

3️⃣ Both Teams to Score — How Many Goals?

How it works: A simple yes/no question — does each side find the net at least once during the 90 minutes? Third-place playoffs tend to run looser than earlier rounds given expected rotation on both sides.

Both Teams to Score: Yes / No
-260 / +194
✅ Our Pick: Both Teams to Score Yes (-260)

Heavily favored, and it lines up with everything else about this matchup — rotated defenses, motivated attackers, and a dead-rubber setting that rarely produces defensive discipline.

4️⃣ Correct Score — The Big-Payout Market

How it works: You're picking the exact final score after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Biggest payouts, lowest hit rate — treat it as a smaller stake even on your best-supported pick.

France 1-0 / Draw 0-0 / England 0-1
+1100 / +2200 / +1900
Draw 1-1 & France 2-1 ⭐ (tied shortest)
+750 each
France 2-0 / England 0-2
+1200 / +2700
✅ Our Pick: France 2-1 (+750)

The only price at the top of the grid consistent with a France win, Over 2.5 goals, and Both Teams to Score all landing together — a genuinely internally consistent single-bet pick.

📋 Full Goalscorer Reference Board

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min Only
Mbappé · Kane
-140 · +120
Mateta · Thuram · Dembélé
+135 · +140 · +165
Toney · Watkins · Olise
+180 · +185 · +200
Barcola · Doué · Cherki · Bellingham
+220 · +220 · +230 · +240
📊 Guide Summary — Building A Ticket
Safest Single Bet
Both Teams to Score Yes (-260)
Heavily favored and consistent with everything else about this rotated, dead-rubber matchup.
Best Narrative-Backed Pick
Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer (-140)
Genuine Golden Boot motivation on top of already being the board's best pure finisher.
Best Value Prop
Ollie Watkins Anytime Goalscorer (+185)
A live hedge if Kane's heavy workload results in a rest.
⚠️ Correct score and goalscorer markets settle on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. William Saliba is confirmed out — do not bet him. Confirm Kane's status before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs England · Today · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium
Bet All Markets on FanDuel Now
France -215 · Mbappé anytime -140 · Correct score 2-1 +750
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -120 / Draw +300 / England +280 · To Finish Third (reg+ET+pens): France -215 / England +172 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappé -140, Kane +120, Mateta +135, Thuram +140, Dembélé +165, Toney +180, Watkins +185, Olise +200, Barcola +220, Doué +220, Cherki +230, Bellingham +240 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +1100, Draw 0-0 +2200, England 0-1 +1900, France 2-0 +1200, Draw 1-1 +750, England 0-2 +2700, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1000, England 1-2 +1200 · BTTS Yes -260 / No +194 · William Saliba confirmed out for France with a back injury · Reece James a doubt for England · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Today, Saturday July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Prop bet guide for today’s third place England vs France match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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