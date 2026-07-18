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France vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Prediction, Picks & Bets Today World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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France vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Prediction, Picks & Bets Today World Cup
France vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Third-Place
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY
France vs England · Today, Saturday July 18 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami · FOX

France vs England: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

Mbappé -140 · Kane +120 · Mateta +135
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · MBAPPÉ -140 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, STILL TIED WITH MESSI FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT AND MOTIVATED TO PULL AHEAD · KANE +120 IS ENGLAND'S CLEAR TOP OPTION, THOUGH GENUINE ROTATION RISK EXISTS GIVEN HIS HEAVY WORKLOAD · WATKINS +185 IS A LIVE VALUE PLAY IF KANE IS RESTED · NOTE: WILLIAM SALIBA STILL APPEARS ON SOME BOARDS AT +1300 DESPITE BEING RULED OUT WITH A BACK INJURY — DO NOT BET HIM
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇫🇷 France vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX
Deschamps' final match in charge · Golden Boot race decided here for Mbappé
🥉 Bronze Final
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. William Saliba is confirmed out with a back injury despite appearing on some boards, and both squads are expected to rotate heavily given the dead-rubber nature of this fixture.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

Kylian Mbappé's -140 sits alone at the top of this board — the only outright favorite among either squad, and comfortably so. He's tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals for the Golden Boot, and since Messi can't add to his tally before the award is decided, this is genuinely Mbappé's last chance to pull ahead outright. Harry Kane's +120 is England's clear top price, carrying the same individual incentive at 6 goals, though his heavy tournament workload creates real rotation uncertainty.

Behind those two, this board reflects a genuinely deep, rotated pool on both sides — Jean-Philippe Mateta (+135) and Marcus Thuram (+140) are live options for France if Mbappé's supporting cast shuffles, while Ollie Watkins (+185) offers real value for England specifically if Kane is rested. Ousmane Dembélé, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, sits a bit further down at +165 given the expected rotation around him.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇫🇷 France Scorers Mbappé holds the board's outright shortest price
Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain
Tied for Golden Boot lead, motivated to pull ahead · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
-140
Jean-Philippe Mateta FW
Live rotation option up front
+135
Marcus Thuram FW
Rotation option, proven finisher
+140
Ousmane Dembélé RW
Reigning Ballon d'Or winner
+165
Michael Olise CAM
Tournament's most prolific creator
+200
Bradley Barcola · Désiré Doué FW
Tied, genuine rotation candidates
+220
Rayan Cherki AM
A common thread across predicted lineups
+230
Maghnes Akliouche FW
Fresh-legs rotation option
+280
Adrien Rabiot CM
Occasional shooter from midfield
+480
Warren Zaïre-Emery CM · Fresh legs
Underused this summer, deserves minutes
+550
Théo Hernández · Manu Koné · N'Golo Kanté · Maxence Lacroix DEF/MID
All confirmed or expected rotation starters
+750
Malo Gusto · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne DEF
Set-piece and overlapping options
+950 / +1000 / +1100
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Scorers Kane is the clear top play, rotation risk aside
Harry Kane ST · Captain
England's clear top price, some rotation risk · ⭐ TOP ENGLAND PLAY
+120
Ivan Toney ST
Live rotation option up top
+180
Ollie Watkins ST
Genuine value if Kane is rested
+185
Jude Bellingham AM
Tied for England's team lead with 6 goals
+240
Marcus Rashford FW
Attacking rotation option
+340
Anthony Gordon · Bukayo Saka · Noni Madueke FW
Wide rotation options
+370 / +380 / +400
Eberechi Eze · Morgan Rogers AM
Attacking midfield rotation options
+420
Declan Rice · Nico O'Reilly · Elliot Anderson MID/DEF
Midfield and full-back rotation options
+750 / +900 / +1000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Board's Outright Favorite
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
Only outright favorite on the board
-140
$14→$10 profit

Tied with Messi at 8 goals for the Golden Boot, and since Messi's tournament is already finished, this is genuinely Mbappé's last chance to pull ahead outright. That kind of individual motivation, on top of already being the tournament's most dangerous finisher, makes him the clear anchor play here.

Verdict · Confirmed -140, board's only outright favorite · 2 units
A genuinely motivated finisher on Golden Boot business.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · England's Clear Top Option
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
Own Golden Boot incentive at 6 goals
+120
$10→$22

Carries the same Golden Boot motivation as Mbappé at a considerably longer price, though his heavy tournament workload creates genuine rotation uncertainty. Confirm the lineup before locking this in.

Verdict · Confirmed +120, England's clear top play if he starts · 1 unit
Confirm the starting lineup first.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Kane-Rest Hedge
Ollie Watkins — Anytime Goalscorer
Genuine value if Kane sits
+185
$10→$28.50

If England's medical staff decide Kane's workload demands a rest, Watkins is the direct beneficiary — a real hedge against the Kane rotation risk at a reasonable price.

Verdict · Confirmed +185, live Kane-rest hedge · 1 unit
Only makes sense if you're also fading Kane.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Rotation Value
Jean-Philippe Mateta — Anytime Goalscorer
Second-shortest price on the board
+135
$10→$23.50

A proven finisher who's genuinely live to start given France's expected rotation up front — comfortably priced ahead of most of the rest of the squad.

Verdict · Confirmed +135, strong value depth pick · 1 unit
Confirm his starting role before betting.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs England · Today 5PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé
Board's only outright favorite · 2 units
-140
⭐⭐ Harry Kane
Confirm the lineup first · 1 unit
+120
⭐ Ollie Watkins
Kane-rest hedge · 1 unit
+185
⭐ Jean-Philippe Mateta
Strong rotation value · 1 unit
+135
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-140) + Jean-Philippe Mateta Anytime (+135) — as separate singles
France's two most reliable finishing threats up top, given the expected rotation around Mbappé.
Cross-Match Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-140) + Harry Kane Anytime (+120) — as separate singles
The two Golden Boot contenders, live together if this plays out as the BTTS Yes result the main odds currently favor.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting, especially Kane's status. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs England Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Mbappé -140 · Kane +120 · Mateta +135
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe -140 · Harry Kane +120 · Jean-Philippe Mateta +135 · Marcus Thuram +140 · Ousmane Dembele +165 · Ivan Toney +180 · Ollie Watkins +185 · Michael Olise +200 · Bradley Barcola +220 · Desire Doue +220 · Rayan Cherki +230 · Jude Bellingham +240 · Maghnes Akliouche +280 · Marcus Rashford +340 · Anthony Gordon +370 · Bukayo Saka +380 · Noni Madueke +400 · Eberechi Eze +420 · Morgan Rogers +420 · Adrien Rabiot +480 · Warren Zaire-Emery +550 · William Saliba is confirmed OUT with a back injury despite appearing on some boards — do not bet him · Kane's starting status carries genuine rotation risk given his tournament workload · Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium), Miami FL · Today, Saturday July 18, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best anytime goalscorer bets today for the third place match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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