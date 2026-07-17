Guardians vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Guardians vs Pirates Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (51-46) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (50-47)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SportsNet PT

Guardians vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-124) | PIT: (+106)

CLE: (-124) | PIT: (+106) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+180) | PIT: +1.5 (-215)

CLE: -1.5 (+180) | PIT: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Guardians vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 10-4, 3.81 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-1, 4.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (10-4) to the mound, while Jared Jones (1-1) will get the nod for the Pirates. Williams and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Williams' team is 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 4-4-0 ATS record in Jones' eight starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 3-2 in Jones' five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (51.2%)

Guardians vs Pirates Moneyline

The Guardians vs Pirates moneyline has Cleveland as a -124 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-215 to cover), and Cleveland is +180 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Pirates Over/Under

Guardians versus Pirates on July 17 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 26 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won 16 of 32 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 46-46-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-24).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 11-14 (44%).

In the 96 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-38-2).

The Pirates have collected a 49-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by 24 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Rocchio has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Chase DeLauter leads the Guardians in OBP (.345) and total hits (83) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .448.

His batting average is 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Steven Kwan has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .282 this season.

Kwan brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Travis Bazzana is batting .238 with a .330 OBP and 28 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds a has .400 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates. He's batting .283 while slugging .477.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe's 88 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 93rd, his on-base percentage is 104th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn paces the Pirates with 88 hits.

Nick Gonzales' .391 slugging percentage paces his team.

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