MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 17
Will Junior Caminero or Wilyer Abreu hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 94 games (has homered in 26.6% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 71 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 86 games
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 60 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 91 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 88 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Max Schuemann (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 87 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Daniel Susac (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Cole Young (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Petey Halpin (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 88 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 94 games (has homered in 26.6% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 71 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 86 games
San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Luis Campusano (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)