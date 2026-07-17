Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 17

Will Junior Caminero or Wilyer Abreu hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Junior Caminero (Rays): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 94 games (has homered in 26.6% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 94 games (has homered in 26.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ben Williamson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 71 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 71 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 86 games

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 60 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 60 games (has homered in 31.7% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 91 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 91 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 88 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 88 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 87 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 87 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Cole Young (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 88 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Junior Caminero (Rays): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 94 games (has homered in 26.6% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 94 games (has homered in 26.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 71 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 71 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 86 games

San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals