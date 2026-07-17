Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 17

Will Gavin Williams strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Nick Martínez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -192, Under +148) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals