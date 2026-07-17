MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 17
Will Gavin Williams strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Nick Martínez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
- Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
- Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
- Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -192, Under +148) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
- Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances