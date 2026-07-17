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MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 17

Will Gavin Williams strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Nick Martínez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

  • Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

  • Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners

  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -192, Under +148) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians

  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

  • Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals

  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

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