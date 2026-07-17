Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Yankees Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-36) vs. New York Yankees (54-42)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-118) | NYY: (+100)

LAD: (-118) | NYY: (+100) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+138) | NYY: +1.5 (-166)

LAD: -1.5 (+138) | NYY: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-5, 5.33 ERA vs Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 3-4, 4.04 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Roki Sasaki (3-5, 5.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Gerrit Cole (3-4, 4.04 ERA). Sasaki's team is 5-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sasaki's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-8). The Yankees have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Cole's starts. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for one Cole start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.2%)

Dodgers vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Yankees, Los Angeles is the favorite at -118, and New York is +100 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Yankees are -166 to cover, and the Dodgers are +138.

Dodgers vs Yankees Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Yankees contest on July 17, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 60, or 63.2%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 57-35 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 97 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 44-53-0 against the spread in their 97 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-7).

New York is 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-49-3).

The Yankees are 44-49-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.403) and total hits (98) this season. He's batting .293 batting average while slugging .549.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .862, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .487 this season. He's batting .290.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Andy Pages has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.336/.471.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 80 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .375.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 94 hits with a .372 on-base percentage and a .599 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .279.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 34th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Rice takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with a triple, six home runs, six walks and 14 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .254 with 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is currently 75th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Trent Grisham is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks.

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