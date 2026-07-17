Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Yankees Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (61-36) vs. New York Yankees (54-42)
- Date: Friday, July 17, 2026
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-118) | NYY: (+100)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+138) | NYY: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Dodgers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-5, 5.33 ERA vs Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 3-4, 4.04 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Roki Sasaki (3-5, 5.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Gerrit Cole (3-4, 4.04 ERA). Sasaki's team is 5-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sasaki's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-8). The Yankees have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Cole's starts. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for one Cole start this season -- they lost.
Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (51.2%)
Dodgers vs Yankees Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Yankees, Los Angeles is the favorite at -118, and New York is +100 playing at home.
Dodgers vs Yankees Spread
- The Yankees are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Yankees are -166 to cover, and the Dodgers are +138.
Dodgers vs Yankees Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Yankees contest on July 17, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
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Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have won in 60, or 63.2%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Los Angeles has a record of 57-35 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 97 opportunities.
- The Dodgers are 44-53-0 against the spread in their 97 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Yankees have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-7).
- New York is 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.
- The Yankees have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-49-3).
- The Yankees are 44-49-0 against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.403) and total hits (98) this season. He's batting .293 batting average while slugging .549.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is ninth in slugging.
- Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .862, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .487 this season. He's batting .290.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 28th.
- Andy Pages has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.336/.471.
- Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 80 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .375.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Ben Rice has 94 hits with a .372 on-base percentage and a .599 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .279.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 34th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Rice takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with a triple, six home runs, six walks and 14 RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .254 with 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- He is currently 75th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Trent Grisham is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
- Jazz Chisholm is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks.
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