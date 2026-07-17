Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 17
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees take the field at Yankee Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Red Sox (46-48), Rays (56-38)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.40%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.60%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network and YES and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs.
- Records: Yankees (54-42), Dodgers (61-36)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.19%
- Yankees Win Probability: 48.81%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Red Sox (46-48), Rays (56-38)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.85%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.15%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jared Jones
- Records: Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.15%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.85%
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Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Miles vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Blue Jays (45-51), White Sox (50-45)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -136
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.89%
- White Sox Win Probability: 43.11%
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Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Braves (55-40), Rangers (49-47)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -215
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 64.76%
- Rangers Win Probability: 35.24%
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Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Brewers (59-37), Marlins (52-45)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.47%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.53%
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Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Cubs (54-42), Twins (48-49)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -138
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.60%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.40%
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Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Astros (47-51), Orioles (46-51)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.07%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.93%
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San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Michael King
- Records: Royals (38-59), Padres (48-48)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.98%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.02%
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Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Gabriel Hughes vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Rockies (39-59), Reds (43-52)
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: -112
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.79%
- Rockies Win Probability: 47.21%
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Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Troy Melton
- Records: Angels (38-59), Tigers (44-52)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -112
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 59.30%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.70%
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Washington Nationals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Athletics (41-55), Nationals (48-49)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -116
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.53%
- Nationals Win Probability: 47.47%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Diamondbacks (49-47), Cardinals (50-45)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 57.04%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.96%
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San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Mariners (48-49), Giants (41-55)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 54.64%
- Mariners Win Probability: 45.36%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.