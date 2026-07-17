Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 17

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees take the field at Yankee Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RAYS

NESN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Griffin Jax

Jake Bennett vs. Griffin Jax Records: Red Sox (46-48), Rays (56-38)

Red Sox (46-48), Rays (56-38) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.40%

50.40% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.60%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network and YES and SportsNet LA

MLB Network and YES and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs.

Gerrit Cole vs. Records: Yankees (54-42), Dodgers (61-36)

Yankees (54-42), Dodgers (61-36) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.19%

51.19% Yankees Win Probability: 48.81%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RAYS

NESN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Red Sox (46-48), Rays (56-38)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.85%

55.85% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.15%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT

CLEG and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jared Jones

Gavin Williams vs. Jared Jones Records: Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47)

Guardians (51-46), Pirates (50-47) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.15%

51.15% Pirates Win Probability: 48.85%

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Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Spencer Miles vs. Anthony Kay

Spencer Miles vs. Anthony Kay Records: Blue Jays (45-51), White Sox (50-45)

Blue Jays (45-51), White Sox (50-45) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.89%

56.89% White Sox Win Probability: 43.11%

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Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and CW33

BravesVsn and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Cal Quantrill

Chris Sale vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Braves (55-40), Rangers (49-47)

Braves (55-40), Rangers (49-47) Braves Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 64.76%

64.76% Rangers Win Probability: 35.24%

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Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and MIAM

BREW and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Sandy Alcantara

Logan Henderson vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Brewers (59-37), Marlins (52-45)

Brewers (59-37), Marlins (52-45) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.47%

54.47% Marlins Win Probability: 45.53%

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and MNNT

MARQ and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Bailey Ober

Colin Rea vs. Bailey Ober Records: Cubs (54-42), Twins (48-49)

Cubs (54-42), Twins (48-49) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.60%

57.60% Twins Win Probability: 42.40%

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Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MASN

SCHN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Dean Kremer

Peter Lambert vs. Dean Kremer Records: Astros (47-51), Orioles (46-51)

Astros (47-51), Orioles (46-51) Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.07%

53.07% Orioles Win Probability: 46.93%

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San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and SDPA

ROYL and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Michael King

Seth Lugo vs. Michael King Records: Royals (38-59), Padres (48-48)

Royals (38-59), Padres (48-48) Royals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Padres Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.98%

52.98% Royals Win Probability: 47.02%

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Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and CINR

COLR and CINR Probable Pitchers: Gabriel Hughes vs. Brady Singer

Gabriel Hughes vs. Brady Singer Records: Rockies (39-59), Reds (43-52)

Rockies (39-59), Reds (43-52) Rockies Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Reds Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.79%

52.79% Rockies Win Probability: 47.21%

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Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and DSN

ABTV and DSN Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Troy Melton

Reid Detmers vs. Troy Melton Records: Angels (38-59), Tigers (44-52)

Angels (38-59), Tigers (44-52) Angels Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 59.30%

59.30% Angels Win Probability: 40.70%

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Washington Nationals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NATS

NBCS-CA and NATS Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Athletics (41-55), Nationals (48-49)

Athletics (41-55), Nationals (48-49) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.53%

52.53% Nationals Win Probability: 47.47%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and CARD

ARID and CARD Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Diamondbacks (49-47), Cardinals (50-45)

Diamondbacks (49-47), Cardinals (50-45) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 57.04%

57.04% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.96%

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San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-BA

SEAM and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Landen Roupp

Bryce Miller vs. Landen Roupp Records: Mariners (48-49), Giants (41-55)

Mariners (48-49), Giants (41-55) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Giants Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.64%

54.64% Mariners Win Probability: 45.36%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.