Guardians vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Guardians vs Pirates Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (9-9) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-12)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and CLEG

Guardians vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160)

CLE: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 1-2, 6.06 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-2, 6.23 ERA

The Guardians will look to Luis Ortiz (1-2) versus the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2). Ortiz's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ortiz's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Mlodzinski starts, the Pirates have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 1-2 in Mlodzinski's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.3%)

Guardians vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Pirates reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-130) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Guardians vs Pirates Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Guardians are +132 to cover, and the Pirates are -160.

Guardians vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Pirates on April 18 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in six of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 18 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've gone 3-8 in those games.

Pittsburgh has gone 1-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (14.3%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-11-1).

The Pirates have covered only 30% of their games this season, going 6-14-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451. He's batting .310 on the season.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 15 hits. He is batting .250 this season and has seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 81st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 93rd, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Kyle Manzardo has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .185/.313/.463.

Carlos Santana is batting .261 with a .325 OBP and five RBI for Cleveland this season.

Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with .

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated a team-best OBP (.352), and paces the Pirates in hits (13). He's batting .228 and slugging.

He is 100th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .194. He's slugging .284 with an on-base percentage of .270.

His batting average is 134th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 134th, and he is 146th in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has racked up a team-best .317 slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .233 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!