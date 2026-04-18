Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Orioles Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (11-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-10)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and MASN

Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+176) | BAL: +1.5 (-215)

CLE: -1.5 (+176) | BAL: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-1, 2.38 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (2-1, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Dean Kremer. Williams and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Williams' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Kremer has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles have always been the moneyline underdog when Kremer starts this season.

Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.3%)

Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline

The Guardians vs Orioles moneyline has Cleveland as a -126 favorite, while Baltimore is a +108 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +176 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -215.

Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Orioles on April 18, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 1-2 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 21 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 12-9-0 in 21 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have put together a 2-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-9-0).

The Orioles have covered 40% of their games this season, going 8-12-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 17 hits. He has a .221 batting average and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 16 hits. He is batting .246 this season and has 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .659, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .329 this season.

Kwan brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 17 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .443.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .274.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 145th in batting average, 155th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has a .394 OBP while slugging .418. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .291.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jeremiah Jackson has racked up 19 hits, a team-best for the Orioles.

Pete Alonso is hitting .216 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head

4/17/2026: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/23/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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