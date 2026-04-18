Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Orioles Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (11-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-10)
- Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and MASN
Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | BAL: (+108)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+176) | BAL: +1.5 (-215)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-1, 2.38 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA
The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (2-1, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Dean Kremer. Williams and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Williams' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Kremer has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles have always been the moneyline underdog when Kremer starts this season.
Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (50.3%)
Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline
- The Guardians vs Orioles moneyline has Cleveland as a -126 favorite, while Baltimore is a +108 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +176 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -215.
Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Orioles on April 18, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.
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Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 1-2 when favored by -126 or more this year.
- The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 21 opportunities.
- The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 12-9-0 in 21 games with a line this season.
- The Orioles have put together a 2-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-9-0).
- The Orioles have covered 40% of their games this season, going 8-12-0 against the spread.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 17 hits. He has a .221 batting average and a slugging percentage of .429.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 75th in slugging.
- Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 16 hits. He is batting .246 this season and has 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- He ranks 91st in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Steven Kwan has an OPS of .659, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .329 this season.
- Kwan brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.
- Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 17 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .443.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .274.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 145th in batting average, 155th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.
- Taylor Ward has a .394 OBP while slugging .418. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .291.
- He is currently 38th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Jeremiah Jackson has racked up 19 hits, a team-best for the Orioles.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .216 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head
- 4/17/2026: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/16/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/24/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/23/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/22/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/21/2025: 10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
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