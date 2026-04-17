Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, up against the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Orioles Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (11-9) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-10)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and MASN

Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194)

CLE: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-2, 6.38 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 0-2, 9.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (0-2) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (0-2) will take the ball for the Orioles. When Bibee starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Bibee's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Orioles are 1-2-0 against the spread when Bassitt starts. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Bassitt starts this season -- they split the games.

Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (55%)

Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Orioles reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-130) and Baltimore as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Guardians vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Cleveland is +160 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Orioles game on April 17 has been set at 8, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -130 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 20 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 12-8-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have gone 1-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

Baltimore has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +110 or longer.

In the 19 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-9-0).

The Orioles have covered just 36.8% of their games this season, going 7-12-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .224 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .434.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 117th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 15 hits. He is batting .246 this season and has nine extra-base hits. He's also slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in MLB.

Angel Martinez has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .339.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .659, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Kwan has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 17 hits. He's batting .213 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .289.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .393 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .434 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .303.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jeremiah Jackson has two doubles and four home runs while hitting .321.

Pete Alonso has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .200.

Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head

4/16/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/23/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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