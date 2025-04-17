Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 12:20 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Guardians Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (7-10) vs. Cleveland Guardians (9-8)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and CLEG

Orioles vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-110) | CLE: (-106)

BAL: (-110) | CLE: (-106) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-182) | CLE: -1.5 (+150)

BAL: +1.5 (-182) | CLE: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Orioles vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 1-1, 3.86 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 1-1, 4.40 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.40 ERA). Sugano and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Sugano's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Guardians have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Bibee's starts. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for one Bibee start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (53.2%)

Orioles vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Guardians, Baltimore is the favorite at -110, and Cleveland is -106 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Guardians are +150 to cover, while the Orioles are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Guardians contest on April 17 has been set at 8.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in three of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Baltimore has won three of eight games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 17 chances this season.

The Orioles are 6-11-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won three of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Cleveland has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 7-10-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 16 hits and an OBP of .455, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .635. He's batting .308.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Mullins hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .308 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Adley Rutschman has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He's batting .222 and slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .388 and a slugging percentage of .512 this season.

O'Hearn has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Tyler O'Neill has two home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has accumulated a team-high OBP (.370) and slugging percentage (.463). He's batting .313.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez has three doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .268. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .185.

Carlos Santana is batting .262 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Orioles vs Guardians Head to Head

4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-8 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/24/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!