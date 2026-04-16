Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Orioles Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (10-9) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-9)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and MASN

Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+176) | BAL: +1.5 (-215)

CLE: -1.5 (+176) | BAL: +1.5 (-215) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 2-0, 0.51 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA

The probable starters are Parker Messick (2-0) for the Guardians and Shane Baz (0-1) for the Orioles. Messick's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. This will be Messick's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Baz's three starts that had a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for one Baz start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (59.2%)

Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -130 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Orioles Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Orioles. The Guardians are +176 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -215.

Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under

Guardians versus Orioles on April 16 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Cleveland the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -130 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 19 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 11-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have a 1-3 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Baltimore has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 18 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-0).

The Orioles have covered only 38.9% of their games this season, going 7-11-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 15 hits, batting .259 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .586.

He is 68th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Jose Ramirez has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .205 and slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is 139th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Angel Martinez has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .640, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up 17 hits, a team-best for the Orioles. He's batting .221 and slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .388 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .438 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .301.

His batting average ranks 29th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Jeremiah Jackson is hitting .340 with two doubles and four home runs.

Pete Alonso is hitting .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!