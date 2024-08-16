Guardians vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Brewers vs Guardians Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (69-52) vs. Cleveland Guardians (72-49)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSGL

Brewers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-192) | CLE: -1.5 (+158)

MIL: +1.5 (-192) | CLE: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 3-8, 5.17 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-4, 4.38 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Aaron Civale (3-8, 5.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (2-4, 4.38 ERA). Civale and his team have a record of 9-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Civale's team is 5-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Williams starts, the Guardians have gone 2-5-0 against the spread. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for one Williams start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.6%)

Brewers vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Guardians reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-116) and Cleveland as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Brewers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Guardians are +158 to cover, while the Brewers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Guardians on August 16, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (57.1%) in those games.

This year Milwaukee has won 35 of 58 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 65 of 120 chances this season.

The Brewers are 63-57-0 against the spread in their 120 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 47.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-23).

Cleveland has a 15-19 record (winning 44.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-54-6 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have put together a 62-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (133) this season. He has a .285 batting average.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .251 with 27 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks, while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 73rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in the major leagues.

Brice Turang has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.318/.362.

Turang heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Jackson Chourio has 15 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Chourio brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a slugging percentage of .543 and has 131 hits, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 25th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 86th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Steven Kwan has racked up a team-best .383 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .258 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

