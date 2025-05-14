Guardians vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Guardians vs Brewers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (25-17) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-23)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and FDSWI

Guardians vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+160) | MIL: +1.5 (-194)

CLE: -1.5 (+160) | MIL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 3-2, 4.38 ERA vs Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (3-2) to the mound, while Logan Henderson (1-0) will answer the bell for the Brewers. When Williams starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Williams' team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Henderson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Brewers covered. The Brewers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Henderson starts this season.

Guardians vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (51.9%)

Guardians vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -120 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Cleveland is +160 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Brewers on May 14, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Guardians vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has been victorious seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 41 opportunities.

The Guardians are 20-21-0 against the spread in their 41 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 20% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-16).

Milwaukee has gone 2-14 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (12.5%).

In the 42 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-25-1).

The Brewers have collected a 22-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461. He's batting .333 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Kwan will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles and two walks.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in total hits (43) this season while batting .295 with 15 extra-base hits. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging in the majors.

Ramirez takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Manzardo takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.

Carlos Santana has been key for Cleveland with 31 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .326.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.470) and paces the Brewers in hits (48). He's batting .265 and with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 61st in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang is batting .295 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .367.

His batting average ranks 25th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 112th in slugging.

William Contreras is hitting .224 with two doubles, four home runs and 24 walks.

Christian Yelich has four doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .205.

Guardians vs Brewers Head to Head

5/13/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/12/2025: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/23/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

