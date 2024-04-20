Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Oakland Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (15-6) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-13)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-166) | OAK: (+140)

CLE: (-166) | OAK: (+140) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156)

CLE: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 1-0, 4.82 ERA vs Ross Stripling (Athletics) - 0-4, 5.32 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-0, 4.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ross Stripling (0-4, 5.32 ERA). Bibee and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bibee's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Stripling starts, the Athletics are 1-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for four Stripling starts this season -- they lost each time.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (62%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Athletics, Cleveland is the favorite at -166, and Oakland is +140 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Oakland is -156 to cover.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Athletics on April 21, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (66.7%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 3-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -166 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 21 opportunities.

The Guardians are 14-7-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won six of the 19 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Oakland has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Athletics have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 10-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor leads Cleveland in OBP (.400) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .329 batting average while slugging .630.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Naylor hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Steven Kwan has hit two homers this season while driving in seven runs. He's batting .374 this season and slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Among qualifiers, he ranks first in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Jose Ramirez has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .253 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Ramirez heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a walk and five RBI.

Andres Gimenez has no home runs, but 13 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Gimenez has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a walk and five RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Abraham Toro has racked up an on-base percentage of .323 and has 15 hits, both team-high marks for the Athletics. He's batting .254 and slugging .424.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 105th and he is 84th in slugging.

Toro-Hernandez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Shea Langeliers is batting .186 with a double, four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .254.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 163rd in batting average, 175th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Esteury Ruiz is hitting .375 with a double, a triple, two home runs and a walk.

Zachary Gelof is batting .188 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2023: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2023: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/3/2023: 12-11 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-11 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/22/2023: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!