Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
Odds updated as of 11:25 AM
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Oakland Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Athletics Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (15-6) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-13)
- Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: BSGL
Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-166) | OAK: (+140)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 1-0, 4.82 ERA vs Ross Stripling (Athletics) - 0-4, 5.32 ERA
The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-0, 4.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ross Stripling (0-4, 5.32 ERA). Bibee and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bibee's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Stripling starts, the Athletics are 1-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for four Stripling starts this season -- they lost each time.
Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (62%)
Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Athletics, Cleveland is the favorite at -166, and Oakland is +140 playing on the road.
Guardians vs Athletics Spread
- The Guardians are hosting the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Oakland is -156 to cover.
Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Athletics on April 21, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (66.7%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 3-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -166 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 21 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 14-7-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Athletics have won six of the 19 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.6%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Oakland has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).
- The Athletics have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-10-1 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have a 10-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.6% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Josh Naylor leads Cleveland in OBP (.400) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .329 batting average while slugging .630.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Naylor hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.
- Steven Kwan has hit two homers this season while driving in seven runs. He's batting .374 this season and slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .394.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks first in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.
- Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
- Jose Ramirez has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .253 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- Ramirez heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a walk and five RBI.
- Andres Gimenez has no home runs, but 13 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.
- Gimenez has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a walk and five RBI.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Abraham Toro has racked up an on-base percentage of .323 and has 15 hits, both team-high marks for the Athletics. He's batting .254 and slugging .424.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 105th and he is 84th in slugging.
- Toro-Hernandez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
- Shea Langeliers is batting .186 with a double, four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .254.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 163rd in batting average, 175th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.
- Esteury Ruiz is hitting .375 with a double, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
- Zachary Gelof is batting .188 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head
- 4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 3/28/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/5/2023: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/4/2023: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/3/2023: 12-11 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/22/2023: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
