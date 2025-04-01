Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (44-31) are underdogs (+5) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (43-31) at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at FedExForum. The contest airs on NBCS-BA and FDSSE. The over/under is 236.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5 236.5 -198 +166

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (60.4%)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have gone 36-35-3 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 75 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times out of 75 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the point total 58.7% of the time (44 out of 75 games with a set point total).

Golden State sports a worse record against the spread in home games (17-19-1) than it does in road games (19-16-2).

Looking at point totals, the Warriors hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 37 opportunities this season (51.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 37 opportunities (48.6%).

This season, Memphis is 18-19-1 at home against the spread (.474 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-15-2 ATS (.541).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (19 times out of 38) than away (25 of 37) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 made treys (first in NBA).

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 43% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Brandin Podziemski averages 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies get 18.8 points per game from Desmond Bane, plus 6 boards and 5.4 assists.

The Grizzlies get 22.4 points per game from Ja Morant, plus 4.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Per game, Scotty Pippen Jr. provides the Grizzlies 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 12.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

