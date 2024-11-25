Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 25

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: KATU and FDSSE

The Portland Trail Blazers (7-10) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-7) at FedExForum on Monday, November 25, 2024. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -9.5 228.5 -405 +320

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (74.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 12-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 10-6-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 12 of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on seven of 17 set point totals (41.2%).

Memphis has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in nine games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in eight games when playing on the road.

The Grizzlies have exceeded the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in six of nine home matchups (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in six of eight games (75%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (5-3-0) than away (5-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over four of eight times at home (50%), and three of nine on the road (33.3%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Santi Aldama averages 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 12.6 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists.

Jake LaRavia averages 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 12.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Jerami Grant averages 16.4 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 10.3 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 6 boards and 2.8 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 8.9 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gets the Trail Blazers 16.3 points, 2.1 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Scoot Henderson averages 11.3 points, 2.9 boards and 5.2 assists. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.

