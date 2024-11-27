Grizzlies vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSDET

The Memphis Grizzlies (11-7) are 9-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (8-11) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 226.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -9 226 -375 +300

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (75.5%)

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 13-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have nine wins against the spread in 19 games this season.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 12 times out of 19 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 19 opportunities (36.8%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-1-1) than it has at home (7-3-0).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in six of 10 home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in six of eight games (75%).

Detroit has been better against the spread away (5-4-1) than at home (4-4-1) this season.

Pistons games have gone above the over/under 44.4% of the time at home (four of nine), and 30% of the time on the road (three of 10).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.6 boards.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 assists and 7.8 boards.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.4 points, 4 assists and 5.1 boards.

Ja Morant is averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists and 4.7 boards.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.5 points for the Pistons, plus 7.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

Per game, Jaden Ivey provides the Pistons 18.4 points, 4.7 boards and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pistons are receiving 13.8 points, 7.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Jalen Duren averages 8.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is making 71.3% of his shots from the field.

Malik Beasley averages 15.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.