Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and KJZZ

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-24) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (15-50) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at FedExForum as heavy, 13-point favorites. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and KJZZ. The over/under is set at 242.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -13 242.5 -820 +570

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (87.1%)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 36-26-3 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 34-30-1 this season.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 39 times this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 38 of 65 set point totals (58.5%).

In home games, Memphis has a worse record against the spread (17-15-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-11-2).

In home games, the Grizzlies go over the over/under 51.5% of the time (17 of 33 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 68.8% of games (22 of 32).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (18-15-0) than at home (16-15-1).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 17 of 32 times at home (53.1%), and 21 of 33 away (63.6%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.7 points, 7.5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.1 points, 3.3 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 11 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Zach Edey's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 7.9 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 57.7% from the field.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.6 points for the Jazz, plus 12.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 16.8 points, 3.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Keyonte George.

The Jazz receive 18.1 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 52.4% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Jazz get 19.3 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 6.1 boards and 1.6 assists.

