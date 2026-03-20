Grizzlies vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Boston Celtics (46-23) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (24-44) on Friday, March 20, 2026 at FedExForum as big, 14.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The over/under is 227.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14.5 227.5 -1099 +700

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (69%)

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have gone 40-28-1 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 31 wins against the spread in 68 games this year.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 25 times out of 68 chances.

The Grizzlies have hit the over 48.5% of the time this year (33 of 68 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has performed worse at home, covering 17 times in 34 home games, and 23 times in 35 road games.

The Celtics have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (38.2%) than games on the road (34.3%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (15-18-0). Away, it is .457 (16-17-2).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.5%, 18 of 33) than on the road (42.9%, 15 of 35).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 28.5 points, 7 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.5 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.7 points, 4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 8.3 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 63.7% from the field (fourth in league).

Sam Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 1.5 assists and 3.9 boards.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with an average of 2 triples.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Jaylen Wells averages 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies get 11.3 points per game from GG Jackson, plus 4.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 7.2 points, 2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Walter Clayton Jr.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.