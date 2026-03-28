Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-49) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (29-44) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 245.5.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3.5 245.5 -172 +144

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (57.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls are 34-38-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 33-38-2 this season.

Bulls games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the point total 35 times in 73 opportunities (47.9%).

Chicago sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-18-1) than it does in road games (15-20-0).

In terms of point totals, the Bulls hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 38 opportunities this season (39.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 21 times in 35 opportunities (60%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .472 (17-19-0). On the road, it is .432 (16-19-2).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under more often at home (19 times out of 36) than on the road (16 of 37) this year.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 17.4 points, 8.3 boards and 9.2 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.6% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.2 points, 2 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Tre Jones is averaging 13.1 points, 3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Collin Sexton averages 14.8 points, 2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Anfernee Simons averages 14.3 points, 2.5 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc (fifth in league), with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Cedric Coward gives the Grizzlies 13.3 points, 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jaylen Wells averages 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

GG Jackson's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 49.3% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Walter Clayton Jr.'s numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is sinking 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 29% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

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