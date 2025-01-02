Gonzaga vs Portland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

The Portland Pilots (5-10, 0-2 WCC) will look to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) on January 2, 2025 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Portland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Portland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (99.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Gonzaga (-34.5) versus Portland on Thursday. The over/under is set at 160.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. Portland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Portland is 6-7-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread last year, the Bulldogs played worse when played at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Pilots' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). On the road, it is .750 (3-1-0).

Gonzaga vs. Portland Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga's +242 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 70 per contest (147th in college basketball).

Graham Ike's 16.1 points per game lead Gonzaga and are 176th in the country.

Portland puts up 72.6 points per game (258th in college basketball) while giving up 79 per contest (332nd in college basketball). It has a -96 scoring differential and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

A.Rapp leads Portland, putting up 14.4 points per game (321st in college basketball).

The Bulldogs average 35.9 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 28.8 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Ike is 173rd in college basketball action with 6.9 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Pilots are 317th in the nation at 29.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 fewer than the 32.7 their opponents average.

Rapp's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Pilots and rank 267th in the country.

Gonzaga averages 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and gives up 86.4 points per 100 possessions (89th in college basketball).

The Pilots record 92.4 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball), while allowing 100.5 points per 100 possessions (349th in college basketball).

