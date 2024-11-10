Gonzaga vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 10

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) on November 10, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (96.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Gonzaga-Arizona State contest (in which Gonzaga is a 19.5-point favorite and the total is set at 158.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Arizona State won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

At home last season, the Bulldogs sported a worse record against the spread (6-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

The Sun Devils' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .533 (8-7-0). On the road, it was .455 (5-6-0).

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga won 20 of the 25 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (80%).

The Bulldogs won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -4545 or shorter.

Arizona State was underdogs in 20 games last season and won six (30%) of those contests.

The Sun Devils were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1600 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Gonzaga a 97.8% chance to win.

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Sun Devils lost the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. They recorded 29.8 rebounds per game, which ranked 315th in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 37.5 per contest.

The Sun Devils scored 88.1 points per 100 possessions (324th in college basketball), while giving up 94.5 points per 100 possessions (231st in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!