Golf Podcast: Best Bets and Daily Fantasy Plays for The Masters

Scottie Scheffler is the runaway favorite to win this year's Masters Tournament at FanDuel Sportsbook. Can we back Scheffler, or is the value elsewhere in the field? FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the event, discussing their view of Scheffler, their favorite bets at FanDuel Sportsbook (42:36), and which golfers we should build around for DFS lineups on FanDuel (55:36).

Each episode of The Heat Check is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts. To ensure you receive each episode right when it's posted, subscribe to the FanDuel Research Podcast feed on any of the channels above. You can also download the episode by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version is available on FanDuel TV+.

Video Version

Get in on the action today! All FanDuel customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any of the "Ringer Specials" markets for the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament before April 11th! See the promotions page for full details.

Which golfers are undervalued for this week's event? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest golf betting odds to see the markets or the FanDuel daily fantasy golf lobby to see available DFS contests.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.