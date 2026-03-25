Golf Odds and Best Bets: Houston Open First Round Leader Odds

The PGA Tour heads to the Houston Open this week as the buildup to the Masters rolls on.

Who are this week's favorites to be leading after Thursday's Round 1? Let's take a look at the first-round leader odds.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Betting: Houston Open First Round Leader Odds

Full Houston Open odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Chris Gotterup +2500 Sam Burns +2700 Min Woo Lee +2700 Kurt Kitayama +3000 Jake Knapp +3300 Nicolai Højgaard +3300 Marco Penge +3300 View Full Table ChevronDown

You can also take an early look at the Masters odds for 2026.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.