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Golf

Golf Odds and Best Bets: Houston Open First Round Leader Odds

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Golf Odds and Best Bets: Houston Open First Round Leader Odds

The PGA Tour heads to the Houston Open this week as the buildup to the Masters rolls on.

Who are this week's favorites to be leading after Thursday's Round 1? Let's take a look at the first-round leader odds.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Betting: Houston Open First Round Leader Odds

Full Houston Open odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team
Odds
Chris Gotterup+2500
Sam Burns+2700
Min Woo Lee+2700
Kurt Kitayama+3000
Jake Knapp+3300
Nicolai Højgaard+3300
Marco Penge+3300

You can also take an early look at the Masters odds for 2026.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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