NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)
- Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-166)
|Wild (+138)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.8%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Golden Knights. The Wild are -188 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +152.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Wild matchup on May 1 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +138 underdog despite being at home.