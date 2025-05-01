Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-166) Wild (+138) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.8%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Golden Knights. The Wild are -188 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +152.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Wild matchup on May 1 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

Vegas is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +138 underdog despite being at home.

