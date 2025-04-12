NHL
Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Nashville Predators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-9) vs. Nashville Predators (29-42-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-265)
|Predators (+215)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (76.3%)
Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Golden Knights are -106 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -114.
Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Predators, on April 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -265 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +215 underdog on the road.