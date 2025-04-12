Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-9) vs. Nashville Predators (29-42-8)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-265) Predators (+215) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (76.3%)

Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Golden Knights are -106 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -114.

Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Predators, on April 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline

Vegas is the favorite, -265 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +215 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!