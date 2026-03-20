Golden Knights vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Nashville Predators.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (31-24-14) vs. Nashville Predators (31-28-9)

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-132) Predators (+110) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (51.3%)

Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Golden Knights. The Predators are -240 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +186.

Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Predators on March 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Predators reveal Vegas as the favorite (-132) and Nashville as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

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