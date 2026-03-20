NHL
Golden Knights vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Nashville Predators.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (31-24-14) vs. Nashville Predators (31-28-9)
- Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-132)
|Predators (+110)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (51.3%)
Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Golden Knights. The Predators are -240 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +186.
Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Predators on March 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Predators reveal Vegas as the favorite (-132) and Nashville as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.