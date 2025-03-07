NHL
Golden Knights vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads busy on Friday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Penguins Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (37-18-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-30-10)
- Date: Friday, March 7, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-275)
|Penguins (+220)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (75.5%)
Golden Knights vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -110 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -110.
Golden Knights vs Penguins Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Penguins game on March 7, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
Golden Knights vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Golden Knights vs Penguins moneyline has Vegas as a -275 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +220 underdog on the road.