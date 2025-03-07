Golden Knights vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads busy on Friday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (37-18-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-30-10)

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-275) Penguins (+220) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (75.5%)

Golden Knights vs Penguins Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -110 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -110.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Penguins game on March 7, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Golden Knights vs Penguins Moneyline

The Golden Knights vs Penguins moneyline has Vegas as a -275 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +220 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!