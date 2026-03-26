Golden Knights vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

NHL action on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-14) vs. Edmonton Oilers (35-28-9)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-137) Oilers (+114) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (54%)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line

The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Oilers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +172.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Oilers on March 26, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Oilers reveal Vegas as the favorite (-137) and Edmonton as the underdog (+114) on the road.

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