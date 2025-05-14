FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Edmonton Oilers.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-122)Oilers (+102)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.2%)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +194 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -245.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under

  • The Golden Knights-Oilers matchup on May 14 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Vegas is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +102 underdog on the road.

