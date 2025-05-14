NHL
Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Edmonton Oilers.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-122)
|Oilers (+102)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.2%)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +194 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -245.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Oilers matchup on May 14 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +102 underdog on the road.