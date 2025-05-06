NHL
Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Edmonton Oilers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-126)
|Oilers (+105)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.8%)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Oilers. The Golden Knights are +194 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -245.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Oilers on May 6, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Oilers reveal Vegas as the favorite (-126) and Edmonton as the underdog (+105) on the road.