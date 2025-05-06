Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-126) Oilers (+105) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.8%)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Oilers. The Golden Knights are +194 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -245.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Oilers on May 6, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Oilers reveal Vegas as the favorite (-126) and Edmonton as the underdog (+105) on the road.

