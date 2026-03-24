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NHL

Golden Knights vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Golden Knights vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Jets Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-14) vs. Winnipeg Jets (29-29-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-134)Jets (+112)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (53%)

Golden Knights vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Golden Knights are +176 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -220.

Golden Knights vs Jets Over/Under

  • The Golden Knights-Jets matchup on March 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Golden Knights vs Jets Moneyline

  • The Golden Knights vs Jets moneyline has Vegas as a -134 favorite, while Winnipeg is a +112 underdog at home.

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