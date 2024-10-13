Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 13

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (2-0) vs. Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0)

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Sunday, October 13, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-265) Ducks (+215) - Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (66.1%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Golden Knights are -104 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -115.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights vs Ducks October 13 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

Vegas is a -265 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +215 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!