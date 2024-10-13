menu item
NHL

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (2-0) vs. Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0)
  • Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-265)Ducks (+215)-Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (66.1%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Golden Knights are -104 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -115.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights vs Ducks October 13 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Vegas is a -265 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +215 underdog on the road.

