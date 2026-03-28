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NHL

Golden Knights vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Golden Knights vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-15) vs. Washington Capitals (36-28-9)
  • Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-160)Capitals (+132)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (53.3%)

Golden Knights vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -188.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Capitals game on March 28 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Golden Knights vs Capitals moneyline has Vegas as a -160 favorite, while Washington is a +132 underdog on the road.

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