Golden Knights vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-16) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-43-8)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-345) Canucks (+270) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (69.2%)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+106 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is -130.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for Golden Knights-Canucks on March 30 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Moneyline

The Golden Knights vs Canucks moneyline has Vegas as a -345 favorite, while Vancouver is a +270 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!