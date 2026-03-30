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Golden Knights vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Golden Knights vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-16) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-43-8)
  • Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-345)Canucks (+270)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (69.2%)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+106 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is -130.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Golden Knights-Canucks on March 30 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Moneyline

  • The Golden Knights vs Canucks moneyline has Vegas as a -345 favorite, while Vancouver is a +270 underdog on the road.

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