Giants vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

In MLB action on Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox.

Giants vs White Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (65-63) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-97)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-255) | CHW: (+210)

SF: (-255) | CHW: (+210) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

SF: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 11-8, 3.17 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 6-9, 3.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (11-8) to the mound, while Garrett Crochet (6-9) will get the nod for the White Sox. Webb's team is 12-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Webb's team has won 52.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-9). The White Sox have a 12-12-0 ATS record in Crochet's 24 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 4-13 in Crochet's 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (65.5%)

Giants vs White Sox Moneyline

The Giants vs White Sox moneyline has San Francisco as a -255 favorite, while Chicago is a +210 underdog on the road.

Giants vs White Sox Spread

The Giants are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are -118 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -102.

The over/under for Giants-White Sox on August 21 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Giants vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 40, or 56.3%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has been listed as a favorite of -255 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 63 of their 126 opportunities.

The Giants are 62-64-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 23-92 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

Chicago is 4-20 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-63-4).

The White Sox have covered 40.7% of their games this season, going 50-73-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .446. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Chapman has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Heliot Ramos is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Ramos enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Michael Conforto has 80 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.317/.440.

Mark Canha has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .341.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.396) and leads the White Sox in hits (106). He's batting .240 and with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .213 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .266.

He is currently 132nd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Gavin Sheets has accumulated a team-high .311 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez is batting .242 with 12 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.

Giants vs White Sox Head to Head

8/20/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/19/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/6/2023: 16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/3/2023: 12-3 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2022: 13-4 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-4 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/2/2022: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/1/2022: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

