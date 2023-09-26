Giants vs Seahawks Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football - October 2

The Seattle Seahawks will face the New York Giants in NFL action on Monday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Seahawks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (50.8%)

Seahawks vs Giants Point Spread

The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Seahawks are -110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Giants Over/Under

Seahawks versus Giants on October 2 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Seahawks vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Seahawks-Giants, Seattle is the favorite at -142, and New York is +120 playing at home.

Seahawks vs Giants Betting Trends

Seattle has two wins against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two Seahawks games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

The Giants haven't won a game against the spread this year.

New York doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One Giants game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

Seahawks vs Giants Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | NYG: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | NYG: (+120) Spread: SEA: -2.5 (-110) | NYG: +2.5 (-110)

SEA: -2.5 (-110) | NYG: +2.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

