2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Friday 6/20/25

Flamengo vs. Chelsea

Chelsea bested LAFC, 2-0, in their first outing of the tourney. Flamengo should be a step up in competition, but I like the Blues to win again.

Flamengo cruised to a 2-0 win over Espérance Tunis in its first game of the tourney, but it's hard to pull much from that game due to Espérance Tunis just not being very good.

A lot of my faith in Chelsea to win comes from the fact that they put out a very strong lineup versus LAFC, and WhoScored projects a similarly stout starting 11 for this one. With a young team that has a lot to prove, the Blues might be more motivated to perform well in this event than some of the tourney's other top clubs.

I also liked what I saw from star man Cole Palmer. While he didn't score or assist, he was lively against LAFC, taking six total shots. Chelsea are at their best when Palmer is at his creative best, and he might be getting back to that level.

Despite Flamengo being a tough foe for the Blues, I expect Chelsea to win.

LAFC vs. Espérance Tunis

Both ES Tunis and LAFC will view this match as their best chance to get a group-stage win, and I like LAFC to pull it off.

Not much was expected from ES Tunis in the CWC, and they lived up to that in their first showing, losing 2-0 to Flamengo in a match where ES Tunis had just 31% of the possession. ES Tunis is lacking in attack, and that was on full display

LAFC did alright for themselves against Chelsea despite a 2-0 loss. LAFC put four shots on target to Chelsea's six, and they should be able to control possession and create chances against a poor ES Tunis side.

LAFC's best path to qualifying from this group is getting all three points in this match, and I'm backing them to do just that.

