Giants vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Giants vs Phillies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (50-42) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (53-38)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH

Giants vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-154) | PHI: (+130)

SF: (-154) | PHI: (+130) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+130) | PHI: +1.5 (-160)

SF: -1.5 (+130) | PHI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Giants vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-6, 4.97 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 7-5, 4.44 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Justin Verlander (0-6, 4.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Jesus Luzardo (7-5, 4.44 ERA). When Verlander starts, his team is 3-11-0 against the spread this season. Verlander's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-6. The Phillies have gone 7-10-0 ATS in Luzardo's 17 starts with a set spread. The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog in three of Luzardo's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Giants vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.3%)

Giants vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -154 favorite at home.

Giants vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Phillies are -160 to cover, and the Giants are +130.

Giants vs Phillies Over/Under

Giants versus Phillies, on July 9, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Giants vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 33, or 54.1%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has been victorious 14 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 92 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 41-51-0 against the spread in their 92 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. They've finished 5-11 in those games.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 33 times this season for a 33-49-4 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have put together a 44-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.2% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 92 hits and an OBP of .390 this season. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 34th in slugging.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .222 with three doubles, six walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 111th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Lee has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has hit 14 homers with a team-high .446 SLG this season.

Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with 73 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Flores heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a walk.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has put up an on-base percentage of .382 and has 83 hits, both team-high numbers for the Phillies. He's batting .251 and slugging .538.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Trea Turner paces his team with a .448 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average ranks ninth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Nick Castellanos has 22 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .271.

Alec Bohm has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .279.

Giants vs Phillies Head to Head

7/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/27/2024: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/6/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/5/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

